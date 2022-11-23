Dr. Joseph Santoso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santoso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Santoso, MD
Dr. Joseph Santoso, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They completed their fellowship with U Tex SW
Dr. Santoso works at
Women Cancer and Surgical Specialist Center80 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 202, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 226-4280Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday2:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist University Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My 83 year old mom was diagnosed in May with ovarian cancer stage 1C2. Dr Santoso was fabulous in getting us in to see him quickly. He performed a complete total hysterectomy on my mom. His care, professionalism, kindness and thoroughness could not have been better. His nurse is amazing and all concerns and questions are answered quickly. My mom handled surgery like a champ and the six rounds of Carbo taxol, too. She was an amazing patient through it all. We are so thankful for Dr.Santoso and his team for leading us through this journey. If you are ever in need of a gynecologist/ oncologist, Dr. Joseph Santoso is the best you could ever hope for! Listen to him and do what he suggests no matter the age of the patient. His care is absolutely the best you could hope for.
- Oncology
- English
- U Tex SW
Dr. Santoso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santoso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santoso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santoso has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santoso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
208 patients have reviewed Dr. Santoso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santoso.
