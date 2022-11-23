See All Oncologists in Memphis, TN
Overview

Dr. Joseph Santoso, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They completed their fellowship with U Tex SW

Dr. Santoso works at BMG Gynecologic Oncology Surgical Specialist Center in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women Cancer and Surgical Specialist Center
    80 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 202, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 226-4280
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    2:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Ovarian Cancer

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  Anemia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  Chordoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  Melanoma Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 208 ratings
    Patient Ratings (208)
    5 Star
    (202)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 23, 2022
    
    About Dr. Joseph Santoso, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720010648
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Tex SW
