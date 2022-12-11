See All Nephrologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Joseph Santos, MD

Nephrology
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Santos, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Kirksville Osteopathic Medicine A.T. Still University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville and IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Santos works at Indiana Kidney Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Indiana Kidney Specialists, Main Office Epler
    5510 S East St Ste H, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 924-8425
    Indiana Kidney Specialists, Parkdale Office
    6820 Parkdale Pl Ste 105, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 924-8425

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Franciscan Health Mooresville
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Anemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypercalcemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Proteinuria
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Diabetes Type 2
Abdominal Pain
Allergic Rhinitis
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
End-Stage Renal Disease
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Kidney Stones
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Lipid Disorders
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Osteodystrophy
Renal Scan
Secondary Hypertension
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amyloidosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Bronchiectasis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Emphysema
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroparesis
Hemodialysis
Hip Sprain
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Nasopharyngitis
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
Neurogenic Bladder
Orchitis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Peritoneal Dialysis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Small Kidney
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Ultrasound, Kidney
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Santos, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801896253
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio State Univ Med Ctr
    • Indiana Univ Med Ctr
    • St John-Oakland Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Kirksville Osteopathic Medicine A.T. Still University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Santos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Santos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Santos works at Indiana Kidney Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Santos’s profile.

    Dr. Santos has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

