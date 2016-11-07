Overview

Dr. Joseph Santomauro, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Salem Medical Center.



Dr. Santomauro works at Advanced Foot Care Center in Moorestown, NJ with other offices in Mount Laurel, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.