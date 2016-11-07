See All Podiatrists in Moorestown, NJ
Dr. Joseph Santomauro, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Santomauro, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Salem Medical Center.

Dr. Santomauro works at Advanced Foot Care Center in Moorestown, NJ with other offices in Mount Laurel, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health
View Profile
Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Foot Care Center
    704 E Main St Ste C, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Ambulatory Foot and Ankle Associates LLC
    2059 Briggs Rd Ste 308, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 234-5180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Salem Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 07, 2016
    The best bed side manner ever ????? I've been seeing Dr. Joe for 13 yrs now and he is the best Dr. I have ever had the pleasure to be a patient of. If you need a podiatrist you can't go wrong with Dr Joe i promiss you.
    Mark E in Burlington, NJ — Nov 07, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Santomauro, DPM
    About Dr. Joseph Santomauro, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790787398
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bryn Mawr Hosp
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • United Staes Naval Academy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Santomauro, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santomauro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Santomauro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Santomauro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Santomauro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santomauro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santomauro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santomauro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

