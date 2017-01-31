Overview

Dr. Joseph Sanchez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lincolnwood, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Presence Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Sanchez works at AMITA Health Medical Group Primary Care Lincolnwood in Lincolnwood, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.