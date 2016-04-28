Overview

Dr. Joseph Salinas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richland, WA. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Salinas works at MDVIP - Richland, Washington in Richland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.