Dr. Joseph Hanna, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They completed their fellowship with Oregon Health Sciences University



Dr. Hanna works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Portland, OR, Detroit, MI and Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.