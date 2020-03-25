See All Pain Medicine Doctors in West Bloomfield, MI
Dr. Joseph Hanna, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Hanna, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Hanna, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They completed their fellowship with Oregon Health Sciences University

Dr. Hanna works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Portland, OR, Detroit, MI and Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lakshmana Madala, MD
Dr. Lakshmana Madala, MD
8 (12)
View Profile
Dr. James Honet, MD
Dr. James Honet, MD
8 (201)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
    6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 325-1000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Ohsu Hospital
    3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 494-0105
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Henry Ford Hospital
    2799 W Grand Blvd # I-3, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 436-7936
  4. 4
    Henry Ford Hospital
    2799 W Grand Blvd # I-3, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 436-7936
  5. 5
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus
    39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 344-6688

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hanna?

    Mar 25, 2020
    Dr. Hanna is great! He's patient, caring and understanding. He took his time and explained what he was about to do as he was doing it, and I really needed that, I trust him fully. I cannot say enough of the positive about Dr. Hanna
    Sandra Willhite — Mar 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Hanna, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Hanna, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hanna to family and friends

    Dr. Hanna's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hanna

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Hanna, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Hanna, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659512960
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health Sciences University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanna has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Hanna, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.