Overview

Dr. Joseph Salama, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.



Dr. Salama works at Providence Birmingham Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.