Dr. Salama has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Salama, MD
Dr. Joseph Salama, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Birmingham Ortho & Sports Mdcn30055 Northwestern Hwy Ste L-30, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 865-4238
InteGrowth Orthopedic Specialists26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 355, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 347-2435
Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 865-4238
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Salama and his staff are wonderful.... I went to Dr. Salama last week and I can personally say it was the best experience I have had with a physician in a long time. Asher the assistant is so kind and thoughtful. He greeted me and took me to a room. When i tell him about symptoms he take his time and listen to me thoughtfully. He is a very kind young man who will make a great doctor one day Then Dr. Salama came in after Asher. Dr. Salama really listened to me and anyone can tell that he has years and years of experience under his belt. He relieved my knee pain and explained everything about my diagnosis and treatment in a way that was easier to understand. He is the best doctor I have had in long time. Love dr salama and staff!! Go to him!!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Salama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salama has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Salama. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.