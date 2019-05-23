See All Podiatrists in Allentown, PA
Dr. Joseph Saka, DPM

Podiatry
5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Saka, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. 

Dr. Saka works at PA Foot & Ankle Associates in Allentown, PA with other offices in Howell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas M. Rocchio Podiatry LLC
    2895 Hamilton Blvd Ste 101, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 330-9740
  2. 2
    Affiliated Foot & Ankle Center. LLP
    4645 US HIGHWAY 9, Howell, NJ 07731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 905-1110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    About Dr. Joseph Saka, DPM

    Podiatry
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1124269501
    • 1124269501
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Hoboken University Medical Center
    Internship
    Yeshiva University
    • Yeshiva University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Saka, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saka has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Saka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

