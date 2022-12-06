Overview

Dr. Joseph Said, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Said works at Summit Medical Group - Michael Mayer (Wesfield) in Westfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.