Dr. Joseph Sack, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Sack works at MDVIP - Wichita, Kansas in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.