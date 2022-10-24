Dr. Joseph Sabat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Sabat, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Sabat, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Locations
Pima Heart & Vascular2404 E River Rd Bldg 1, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular1815 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 838-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Sabat, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1538426069
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabat accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabat has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.