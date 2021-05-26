Dr. Joseph Saadey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saadey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Saadey, MD
Dr. Joseph Saadey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.
Aultman Medical Group2600 Tuscarawas St W Ste 620, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 455-8000
- Aultman Hospital
I’ve been to Dr Saadey twice now. Hes the kindest most caring doctor I’ve ever been to. He explained everything, takes his time with his patients and so easy to talk to. Staff is organized and friendly. Highly recommend Dr Saadey and his great staff.
About Dr. Joseph Saadey, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Notre-Dame
Dr. Saadey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saadey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saadey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saadey has seen patients for Lipomas, Umbilical Hernia and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saadey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Saadey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saadey.
