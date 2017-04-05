See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Pottsville, PA
Dr. Joseph Russino, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Russino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.

Dr. Russino works at Lvpg-s Obgyn Red Horse Road in Pottsville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lvpg-s Obgyn Red Horse Road
    171 Red Horse Rd, Pottsville, PA 17901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 628-2229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Paoli Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Symptomatic Menopause
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Symptomatic Menopause

Treatment frequency



Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 05, 2017
    I Love Love Love Dr. Russino. He delivered my son..which believe me ..was a hard delivery. Other Drs. would have panicked and would have done a C section...Not Dr. Russino, he is such a seasoned doctor..he knew exactly what to do..how to do it..and boom..I had a 7 pound 11 ounce baby boy. Dr. Russino stayed as calm as the day is long..and was EXCELLENT! Now when I see him..I call him my angel..as I swear I can see a halo over his head. He now is in practice by himself, not delivering any more
    Margaret K. in Media,PA — Apr 05, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Russino, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Russino, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134169972
    Education & Certifications

    • Lankenau Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Russino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Russino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Russino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Russino works at Lvpg-s Obgyn Red Horse Road in Pottsville, PA. View the full address on Dr. Russino’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Russino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

