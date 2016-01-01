Overview

Dr. Joseph Russell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Russell works at National Allergy & ENT in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Acute Laryngitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.