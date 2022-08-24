Dr. Joseph Russell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Russell, DO
Overview
Dr. Joseph Russell, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Russell works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatrics24020 W Riverwalk Ct, Plainfield, IL 60544 Directions (815) 676-2580
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Russell?
The day Dr. Russell retires, which I hope is not less than another 16 years is the day we leave Duly. He is the definition of a doctor. If I didn’t look like Gandalf, I’d lie about my age so I could have him as my primary. Patient, informative, & knowledgeable are understatements. A staff that matches!
About Dr. Joseph Russell, DO
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1407824980
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Grandview Hospital And Med Center
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russell works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.