Overview

Dr. Joseph Ruggiero, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Ruggiero works at St Vincent Ear Nose Throat in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.