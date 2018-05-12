See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Joseph Rousso, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (6)
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Rousso, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Florida State University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Brooklyn.

Dr. Rousso works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intranasal or Sinus Procedure, Broken Nose and Facial Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai
    310 E 14th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10003
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Broken Nose
Facial Fracture
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Complex Revision Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Migraine With or Without Aura Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lipoproteine Lipase Deficiency Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Microcephaly - Unusual Facies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Primary Cosmetic Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    May 12, 2018
    Dr. Rousso was very attentive and comprehensive in responses to all questions/concerns. He did not shy away from, or gloss over concerns. He raised issues we did not anticipate. He provided an opinion regarding the desired surgery without pushing a perspective. We were very pleased with the ultimate result, medically and aesthetically . He prepared and assured us regarding post surgery concerns. He made it clear he was accessible for all stages of the procedure.
    Lafayette, NJ — May 12, 2018
    About Dr. Joseph Rousso, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    16 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    Male
    1033377213
    Education & Certifications

    Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    New York Eye &amp; Ear Infirmary|New York Medical College
    Beth Israel Medical Center
    FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Florida State University
    Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn

