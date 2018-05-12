Dr. Rousso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Rousso, MD
Dr. Joseph Rousso, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Florida State University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Brooklyn.
Dr. Rousso works at
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai310 E 14th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10003 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Rousso was very attentive and comprehensive in responses to all questions/concerns. He did not shy away from, or gloss over concerns. He raised issues we did not anticipate. He provided an opinion regarding the desired surgery without pushing a perspective. We were very pleased with the ultimate result, medically and aesthetically . He prepared and assured us regarding post surgery concerns. He made it clear he was accessible for all stages of the procedure.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1033377213
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- New York Eye & Ear Infirmary|New York Medical College
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Florida State University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
Dr. Rousso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rousso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rousso works at
Dr. Rousso has seen patients for Intranasal or Sinus Procedure, Broken Nose and Facial Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rousso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rousso speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rousso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rousso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rousso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rousso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.