Dr. Joseph Rothstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Rothstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
- 1 4500 S Lancaster Rd # 111E, Dallas, TX 75216 Directions (214) 827-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rothstein closed his practice over a year ago. He was the best
About Dr. Joseph Rothstein, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1386654804
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Internal Medicine
