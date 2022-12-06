See All Ophthalmologists in Crystal River, FL
Dr. Joseph Ross, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Joseph Ross, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Main Campus Medical Center.

Dr. Ross works at Envision Eye Specialists in Crystal River, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Entropion and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Envision Eye Specialists
    295 SE US Highway 19, Crystal River, FL 34429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 310-8764

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • Main Campus Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Disorders
Entropion
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
Entropion
Ectropion of Eyelid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Avastin® Injection Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystectomy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Oticus Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Iritis
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Prudential
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Really cares about his patients Great eye Dr #1,wish he was still in the Cleveland area
    Ethel Turner — Dec 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Ross, MD
    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1780602482
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    • Youngstown Hospital Association
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ross works at Envision Eye Specialists in Crystal River, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ross’s profile.

    Dr. Ross has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Entropion and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

