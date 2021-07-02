See All Family Doctors in Bryan, TX
Overview

Dr. Joseph Rosiles, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Dr. Rosiles works at CHI St Joseph Health Express Care Bryan in Bryan, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    CHI St. Joseph Health Occupational Medicine
    2010 E Villa Maria Rd Ste B, Bryan, TX 77802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Jul 02, 2021
Dr. Rosiles is one of the best doctors I have ever seen. Don't understand any negative comments listed but there will always people who can't ever be satisfied. Dr Rosiles is a patient, kind, and calm physician. I suffered a fall from a staircase followed by a surgery and for five years now he has treated my pain and I am highly satisfied. Wish more physicians took time to listen and actually care about their patients like Dr. Rosiles does. So happy is a provider in our community. God bless him!
Toni Bruner — Jul 02, 2021
  • Family Medicine
  • Male
  • Jackson Madison Co Genl Hospital|University Tenn
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Rosiles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosiles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rosiles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rosiles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rosiles works at CHI St Joseph Health Express Care Bryan in Bryan, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rosiles’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosiles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosiles.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosiles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosiles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.