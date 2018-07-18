Dr. Joseph Rondina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rondina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Rondina, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Rondina, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rondina works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Steven E Gabele MD890 Sunset Dr Ste A2, Hollister, CA 95023 Directions (831) 635-9788
Hospital Affiliations
- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rondina?
I’ve been through horrible experiences after surgeries. Words can’t express how thankful I’am to have him as my surgeon. My appendix got super painful with appendicitis and needed to be removed on the Fourth of July. Not only was he a prompt professional caring doctor he hadn’t lost his compassion to ease my fears during a very difficult time. If I could give 10 stars I would! A small town like hollister ca we are downright blessed to have such an incredible caring smart doctor. Thankyou again !
About Dr. Joseph Rondina, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1619006004
Education & Certifications
- Mem Health University Med Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rondina has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rondina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rondina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rondina works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rondina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rondina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rondina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rondina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.