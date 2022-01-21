Dr. Joseph Rojas II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojas II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Rojas II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Rojas II, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada9120 W Post Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 996-1875Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Teachers Health Trust
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Joe Rojas for years. He is kind, takes time to visit with you and really understands issues you are having.
About Dr. Joseph Rojas II, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1760547517
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
- Charity Hospital
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rojas II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rojas II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rojas II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rojas II has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rojas II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojas II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojas II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rojas II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rojas II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.