Dr. Joseph Rogers Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Rogers Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Rogers Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mountain Brk, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Rogers Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Rogers Joseph H MD Office3940 Montclair Rd Ste 404, Mountain Brk, AL 35213 Directions (205) 871-4123
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogers Jr?
He is the best. Very caring and comforting to both baby and mom. He is also thorough and will keep at it to figure out what’s wrong if needed.
About Dr. Joseph Rogers Jr, MD
- Pediatrics
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1942382478
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers Jr works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.