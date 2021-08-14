Dr. Joseph Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Joseph Rodriguez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Virgen Milagrosa University Foundation, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.
Rodriguez MD PC1314 Hooper Ave Ste 3, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 244-9989
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Had my first visit with Dr. Rodriguez today. The office staff was great. I didn't have to wait long to see the doctor. He didn't rush me. Asked me a lot of questions based on my paperwork. Answered questions I had. We discussed and agreed on a plan of care. Excellent first visit.
About Dr. Joseph Rodriguez, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1164594990
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Nj Med School
- Luth Med Center
- Luth Med Center
- Virgen Milagrosa University Foundation, College Of Medicine
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
