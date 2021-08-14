Overview

Dr. Joseph Rodriguez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Virgen Milagrosa University Foundation, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Rodriguez works at RODRIGUEZ MD PC in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.