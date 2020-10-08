Dr. Joseph Rochford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rochford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Rochford, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Rochford, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Rochford works at
Locations
Behavioral Healthcare Consultants LLC407 Omni Dr, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 359-2312
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Rochford for over 10 years. He listens to my concerns and treats me as the expert of my experience which is hard to find from doctors. He is very knowledgeable about medication and has his patients best interests in mind. The only downside is his practice isn't up to date with technology so appointments (during covid times), refills, and everything is done over the phone and you have to connect to an answering service when you call.
About Dr. Joseph Rochford, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1235233537
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rochford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rochford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rochford has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rochford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rochford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rochford.
