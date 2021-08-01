See All Gastroenterologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Joseph Roberts, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (41)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Roberts, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Roberts works at Joseph W Roberts MD in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph W Roberts MD
    3700 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 948-8111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • Richmond University Medical Center
  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 01, 2021
    Dr Roberts is amazing friendly and gets to the bottom of what is wrong with you.
    Nancy — Aug 01, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Roberts, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649340589
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LIJ
    Internship
    • Sunny Down State
    Medical Education
    • Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • NYU
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roberts works at Joseph W Roberts MD in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Roberts’s profile.

    Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

