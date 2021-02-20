Overview

Dr. Joseph Ridilla II, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA.



Dr. Ridilla II works at Joseph J Ridilla DO PC in Wilkes Barre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Abdominal Pain and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.