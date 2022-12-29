See All Vascular Surgeons in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Joseph Ricotta, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.6 (278)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Joseph Ricotta, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Ricotta works at Prime Vascular Institute in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Prime Vascular Institute
    16215 S Jog Rd Ste 100, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 303-0013
    Delray Beach Tower Office
    5352 Linton Blvd Ste 100, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 303-0013

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dialysis Complications Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
May-Thurner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 278 ratings
    Patient Ratings (278)
    5 Star
    (239)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Sharon Baker — Dec 29, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Ricotta, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1407824097
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Ricotta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricotta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ricotta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ricotta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ricotta works at Prime Vascular Institute in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ricotta’s profile.

    Dr. Ricotta has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricotta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    278 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricotta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricotta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricotta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricotta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

