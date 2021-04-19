Dr. Joseph Rheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Rheim, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Rheim, MD is a Dermatologist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Rheim works at
Locations
James Rheim MD Inc.757 Pacific St Ste A1, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 373-4404
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Joe Rheim is the best Dermatologist in CA ! He is truly amazing and so easy to talk too !He does it all and his staff is so helpful and nice !
About Dr. Joseph Rheim, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891781100
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rheim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rheim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rheim has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Seborrheic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rheim speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rheim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rheim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.