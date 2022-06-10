Dr. Joseph Restivo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Restivo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Restivo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Restivo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Western Reserve Hospital.
Dr. Restivo works at
Locations
-
1
Summa Western Reserve Hospital1900 23rd St Ste 1100, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 Directions (330) 971-7989
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Western Reserve Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Restivo?
I have been a patient of Dr Restivo’s for about three years and am very pleased with him. He definitely takes all the time you need to discuss your concerns and questions. He is very thorough and knowledgeable. I left his office with a great satisfaction and understanding after his exam and discussion. I recommend him highly!
About Dr. Joseph Restivo, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710982251
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Allegheny University Hospitals
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Restivo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Restivo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Restivo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Restivo works at
Dr. Restivo has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Restivo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Restivo speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Restivo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Restivo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Restivo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Restivo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.