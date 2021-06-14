See All Urologists in Providence, RI
Dr. Joseph Renzulli, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joseph Renzulli, MD

Urology
3.9 (21)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Renzulli, MD is an Urology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, South County Hospital, The Miriam Hospital, Westerly Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Renzulli works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Miriam Hospital
    164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 793-5400
  2. 2
    Providence Office
    195 Collyer St, Providence, RI 02904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 272-7799

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital
  • Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
  • South County Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital
  • Westerly Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Prostate Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Prostate Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Renzulli?

    Jun 14, 2021
    Dr, Renzulli is one of the most, if not the most, knowledgeable, respectful and easy to communicate with specialists I have been examined/treated by!
    Michael — Jun 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Renzulli, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Renzulli, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Renzulli to family and friends

    Dr. Renzulli's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Renzulli

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Renzulli, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Renzulli, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538108832
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Renzulli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renzulli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Renzulli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Renzulli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Renzulli works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Renzulli’s profile.

    Dr. Renzulli has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Renzulli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Renzulli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renzulli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Renzulli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Renzulli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Renzulli, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.