Dr. Joseph Renzulli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Renzulli, MD is an Urology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, South County Hospital, The Miriam Hospital, Westerly Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Renzulli works at
Locations
The Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 793-5400
Providence Office195 Collyer St, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (402) 272-7799
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Westerly Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Renzulli is one of the most, if not the most, knowledgeable, respectful and easy to communicate with specialists I have been examined/treated by!
About Dr. Joseph Renzulli, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1538108832
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Urology
