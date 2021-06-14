Overview

Dr. Joseph Renzulli, MD is an Urology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, South County Hospital, The Miriam Hospital, Westerly Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Renzulli works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.