Dr. Reinhardt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Reinhardt, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Reinhardt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Forest Hill, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Dr. Reinhardt works at
Locations
Joseph A Reinhardt MD PA2003 Rock Spring Rd Ste 7, Forest Hill, MD 21050 Directions (410) 879-4590
Upper Chesapeake Cardiology LLC520 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 201, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reinhardt is best in class. I have been a patient for several years and I trust him above any physician I see. He is competent, thorough and no nonsense with a great bedside manner. He is very down to earth and exceptional at treating issues. He has my trust and I follow his guidance without question.
About Dr. Joseph Reinhardt, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1497768428
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reinhardt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reinhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reinhardt works at
Dr. Reinhardt has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypotension and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reinhardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinhardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reinhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reinhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.