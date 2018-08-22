Overview

Dr. Joseph Regan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.



Dr. Regan works at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Ozaukee Seton Professional Building in Mequon, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.