Overview

Dr. Joseph Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at GROSSMONT EMERGENCY MED GROUP in La Mesa, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA and Santee, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.