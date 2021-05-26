Dr. Joseph Rectenwald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rectenwald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Rectenwald, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Rectenwald, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Piedmont Augusta.
Locations
-
1
Legend Orthopaedics811 13th St Ste 20, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 722-3401
-
2
Orthopaedics Associates2511 Associates Way, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 854-2140
-
3
University Hosp Trans Care Uni1350 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 722-9011
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rectenwald?
Dr. Rectenwald is absolutely AMAZING! He is kind. Cheerful. Sweet. CARES!! I look so forward to seeing him and his staff again in 2 weeks. What a true gift from God!!
About Dr. Joseph Rectenwald, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1174564488
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rectenwald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rectenwald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rectenwald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rectenwald has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Trigger Finger Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rectenwald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rectenwald. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rectenwald.
