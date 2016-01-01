Dr. Joseph Ramek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Ramek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Ramek, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Ramek works at
Locations
-
1
Great Neck Medical Associates Llp2800 Marcus Ave Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 354-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramek?
About Dr. Joseph Ramek, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1992880090
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramek works at
Dr. Ramek has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramek speaks Italian.
Dr. Ramek has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.