Overview

Dr. Joseph Ramek, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Ramek works at Lake Success Oncology in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.