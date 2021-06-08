Overview

Dr. Joseph Raffetto, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Raffetto works at Tidalhealth Specialty Care LLC in Salisbury, MD with other offices in Berlin, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.