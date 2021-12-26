Dr. Joseph Radojevic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radojevic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Radojevic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Radojevic, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They completed their fellowship with Columbia University Medical Center|St Vincent's Med Ctr
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St # 216, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-1212
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-1212
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Jefferson St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-1212
-
4
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - # Route 82111 Salem Tpke Ste 8, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 892-6906
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Windham Hospital
- Backus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Radojevic picked up my case at the VAD Clinic. He was thoroughly familiar with my medical history. He reviewed where I am currently at what I needed to do going forward. It was like my care never missed a beat. I feel very grateful to have Dr Radojevic in my corner. He is very knowledgeable and caring physician.
About Dr. Joseph Radojevic, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- English, Croatian and Yugoslavian
- 1376703488
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Medical Center|St Vincent's Med Ctr
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
