Overview

Dr. Joseph Quintana, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Quintana works at Cardiology Care Consultants in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.