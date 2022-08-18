See All Neurosurgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Joseph Quillin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Quillin, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Quillin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from LSUHSC-Shreveport and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Quillin works at Dallas Brain, Spine and Skull Base Surgery in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Brain, Spine, and Skull Base Surgery
    7777 Forest Ln Ste A307, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 634-3262
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acoustic Neuroma
Astrocytoma
Brain Surgery
Acoustic Neuroma
Astrocytoma
Brain Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Quillin?

    Aug 18, 2022
    He cares about you as a person and how well you are doing.
    Patricia Kathleen Curry — Aug 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Quillin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Quillin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Quillin to family and friends

    Dr. Quillin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Quillin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Quillin, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Quillin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598008963
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LSUHSC-Shreveport
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Quillin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quillin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quillin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quillin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quillin works at Dallas Brain, Spine and Skull Base Surgery in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Quillin’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Quillin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quillin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quillin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quillin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Quillin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.