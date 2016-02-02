Overview

Dr. Joseph Quezada, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Quezada works at Zaffirini Eye Clinic in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.