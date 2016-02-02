Dr. Joseph Quezada, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quezada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Quezada, DPM
Overview
Dr. Joseph Quezada, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Quezada works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Zaffirini Eye Clinic7210 McPherson Rd Ste 230, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 722-7778
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quezada?
EXCELLENT Dr. Not to mention he takes his time with his patients and actually makes you feel better :)
About Dr. Joseph Quezada, DPM
- Podiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1932309812
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quezada has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quezada accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quezada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quezada works at
Dr. Quezada has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quezada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Quezada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quezada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quezada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quezada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.