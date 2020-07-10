Dr. Joseph Queenan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Queenan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Queenan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Queenan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Somers Point, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Queenan works at
Locations
1
Shore Physicians Group-Surgical Division, a Penn Surgical Affiliate649 Shore Rd # O, Somers Point, NJ 08244 Directions (609) 365-6239
2
Temple University Hospital7600 Central Ave Ste 210 Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 707-7200
3
Temple University Hospital8815 Germantown Ave Ste 12, Philadelphia, PA 19118 Directions (215) 707-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Queenan performed surgery on my brother in late June , he done a good job ,the only problem I have is my brother should have been told to take a few weeks off from work .I say that because a week later my brother went to work,an most brothers will not listen to their sister, but if a medical professional bought it to his attention he need to recover for a couple of weeks he would have listen.Thanks again for helping my brother . to whom it may concern. Henrietta Bond.
About Dr. Joseph Queenan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1952370371
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hospital North
- Mount Sinai Hospital The
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Queenan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Queenan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Queenan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Queenan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Queenan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Queenan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Queenan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.