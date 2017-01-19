See All Cardiologists in Cheverly, MD
Dr. Joseph Quash Jr, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Quash Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center, Howard University Hospital, Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Meritus Medical Center.

Dr. Quash Jr works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Cheverly, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gladys Spellman Specialty Hospital and Nursing Center
    3001 Hospital Dr, Cheverly, MD 20785 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 618-2242

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Capital Region Medical Center
  • Howard University Hospital
  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center
  • Meritus Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Treatment frequency



Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jan 19, 2017
He is such a wonderful and compassionate doctor. I love Dr. Quash. He was so patient about explaining the nature and treatment of my mother-in-law's condition. He was very responsive to our questions and gave us a very kind and immediate response concerning test results. I would highly recommend Dr. Quash.
Nadine J. in Washington, DC — Jan 19, 2017
About Dr. Joseph Quash Jr, MD

  • Cardiology
  • 1427268424
Education & Certifications

  • Howard University College Of Medicine
  • Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Quash Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quash Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Quash Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Quash Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Quash Jr works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Cheverly, MD. View the full address on Dr. Quash Jr’s profile.

Dr. Quash Jr has seen patients for Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quash Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Quash Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quash Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quash Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quash Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

