Dr. Joseph Quash Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Quash Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center, Howard University Hospital, Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Meritus Medical Center.
Dr. Quash Jr works at
Locations
Gladys Spellman Specialty Hospital and Nursing Center3001 Hospital Dr, Cheverly, MD 20785 Directions (301) 618-2242
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
- Howard University Hospital
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
- Meritus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is such a wonderful and compassionate doctor. I love Dr. Quash. He was so patient about explaining the nature and treatment of my mother-in-law's condition. He was very responsive to our questions and gave us a very kind and immediate response concerning test results. I would highly recommend Dr. Quash.
About Dr. Joseph Quash Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1427268424
Education & Certifications
- Howard University College Of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quash Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quash Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quash Jr has seen patients for Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quash Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Quash Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quash Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quash Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quash Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.