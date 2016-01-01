See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Metairie, LA
Dr. Joseph Puente Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (3)
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Puente Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.

Dr. Puente Jr works at JOSEPH H PUENTE JR MD in Metairie, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph H Puente MD
    3800 Houma Blvd Ste 340, Metairie, LA 70006 (504) 455-6250
  2. 2
    Jencare Senior Medical Centers-metairie II
    3530 Houma Blvd Ste 300, Metairie, LA 70006 (504) 264-5142

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  East Jefferson General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Joseph Puente Jr, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1821186990
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Puente Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Puente Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Puente Jr works at JOSEPH H PUENTE JR MD in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Puente Jr’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Puente Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puente Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puente Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puente Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

