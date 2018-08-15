Overview

Dr. Joseph Prince, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Texas City, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland and HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Prince works at Mainland Pulmonary Associates in Texas City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Respiratory Failure, Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.