Dr. Price has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Price, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Price, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital.
Dr. Price works at
Locations
-
1
Joseph W Price MD514 E Sedgwick St, Philadelphia, PA 19119 Directions (215) 248-4236
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Price?
This is the way healthcare use to be - one to one, compassionate and personal. Dr. Joe Price and his small team are dedicated to your health. This is a far cry from the enormous 'systems' we have created that have lost the focus of patient care except through extensive marketing campaigns. Here, the care is real and focused on you. I started with Dr. Joe Price in 2018 when the doctor at the small clinic I was previously visiting left. I am very happy with my change!
About Dr. Joseph Price, MD
- Family Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801940952
Education & Certifications
- Ms Drexel University
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Swarthmore College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price works at
Dr. Price speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.