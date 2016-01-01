Dr. Joseph Preston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Preston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Preston, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Preston, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Preston works at
Locations
Paris Regional Medical Center865 Deshong Dr, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 785-4521Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Paris Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Preston, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1801807649
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Preston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Preston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Preston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Preston works at
Dr. Preston has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Thoracic Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Preston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Preston. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Preston.
