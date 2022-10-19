Dr. Joseph Potz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Potz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Abington Hematology/Oncology Associates9910 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 706-2034Tuesday9:00am - 4:30pm
Abington Hematology/Oncology Associates201 Gibraltar Rd Ste 120, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions (215) 706-2034Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Dr. Potz is an all around excellent physician.
- Medical Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Potz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potz has seen patients for Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Hypercoagulable State, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Potz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Potz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potz.
