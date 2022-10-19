Overview

Dr. Joseph Potz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Potz works at Alliance Cancer Specialists in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Horsham, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Hypercoagulable State along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.