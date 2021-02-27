Dr. Joseph Porres is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Porres
Overview
Dr. Joseph Porres is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They completed their fellowship with Temple University Sch Med/Meml Hosp

Locations
Joseph Michael Porres, M.D., Ph.D50 W Edmonston Dr Ste 308, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 365-9422
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had numerous skin issues, Dr porres solves them all.
About Dr. Joseph Porres
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1902835689
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Sch Med/Meml Hosp
- University Of Minnesota
- Air Force Hospital
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Porres has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Lipomas and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Porres speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Porres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.