Overview

Dr. Joseph Popovich, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Popovich works at Joseph F Popovich MD in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.